Wayne Farms processing facility expansion

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass company has recently built a new plant in Enterprise focused on producing chicken for area businesses.
It’s a $110 million expansion and leaders say it’s now one of the most advanced operations in the chicken processing industry.
Wayne farms has added about 200,000sq/ft of space to their facility. This expansion will increase the number of small chickens they produce, only now they’ll be doing it in a more humane way.
Quality Assurance Superintendent, Jennifer Botta says “we want to make sure that we remember that we’re producing products for human consumption.”
Over the last 5 years, Wayne Farms has been focused on meeting the standards of step 2 of the Global Animal Partnership.
Their goal is to expand into markets that prefer antibiotic-free chicken.
“Whole Foods requires very, very tight specifications on the live side as well as here at the plant.”
The new expansion focuses on enhanced animal welfare, and includes controlled atmosphere stunning.
That means they use a combination of oxygen and CO2 to humanely render the birds unconscious before processing.
“We want to make sure that these birds are as happy as they can be at the house, in transit, and here at the plant as well” Botta exclaims.
At the moment, this new method of processing is only available to a handful of companies.
“This new technology, which is one of five in North America, is a system that’s promoted by the GAP” explains Assistant Area Complex Manager, Neil Martin.
One employee is excited about new opportunities the facility brings.
Kenshiva Foster says “I was in the old plant in de-bone, and I just wanted to try something new because, since I’ve been here, that’s the only thing I’ve been doing.”
Whether they’re producing breasts, nuggets or wings, Wayne Farms’ leaders say they want to keep their customers in the forefront.
“We want to make sure we don’t take ourselves away from that and just go into processing, processing, processing. We’re giving to young kids, older people. With our gap product, naked truth, we want to make sure that moms can give their kids whatever they want and know exactly what they’re giving their kids at all times” says Jennifer Botta.
The new expansion facility has about 350 employees and is currently hiring.
They want to hire about 150 more employees get their total employment number to about 500.
Wayne Farms will be making an announcement Thursday with a major retail store who will begin selling their 4 Naked Truth products.
