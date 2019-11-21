4 arrested in shooting death of Ramsay HS senior

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been arrested following the investigation into the shooting death of 17-year-old Stanley Turner.
Jakobi C. Witherspoon, 18, has been charged with murder and first-degree robbery. Witherspoon is being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.
Aja Kylandrea Brenee Whitt, 17, has been charged with murder and first-degree robbery as an adult. Whitt is being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.
Jamaal Antowain Phillips, 17, has been charged with murder and first-degree robbery as an adult. Phillips was arrested and subsequently released from the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.
A male juvenile has been charged with murder and first-degree robbery. He is being held in the Shelby County Youth Detention Center.
Police say this is still an ongoing homicide investigation, and more charges may be filed.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with more information about the circumstances leading to Turner’s death to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181, or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.
A Birmingham family is grieving today. 17-year-old Stanley Turner, a promising senior at Ramsay, was discovered dead in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Shelby County Motel.
The sheriff’s office is treating this as a homicide. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites off of 280 early Sunday morning. They were checking on a noise complaint.
“The kids were at a party. Something went awry. He headed out to his car alone, and somebody shot him,” said George Perdue, Stanley’s grandfather.
Perdue said his first grandson was a good student at Ramsay High School and he loved sports.
“He is a fine young man. He came up playing sports. Basketball, played football,” Perdue said.
Perdue said an injury stopped his participation in sports, but Stanley planned to continue his love of sports by getting a college degree.
“He was the love of my life and my wife’s. He was considering going on to college and planned to be a sports agent,” Perdue said.
The Birmingham School System released a statement saying it’s offering students and staff help dealing with Stanley’s death.
The statement continues, "Our hearts go out to the student's family, friends, and school community during this tragic situation."
Perdue and his family certainly hopes someone comes forward.
“We are devastated. That’s all,” Perdue said.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for friends of Stanley to contact them about what was going prior to the party. Even the smallest detail could help.
Investigators said businesses in the area need not worry. They don’t believe this was a random incident.
