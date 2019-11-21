Country’s Barbecue closing both locations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A barbecue staple in the River Region has abruptly announced it is closing. The last BBQ plates will be served Thursday.
The Montgomery corporate office for Country’s Barbecue confirmed to WSFA 12 News that both the Atlanta Highway restaurant and the North Memorial Drive location in Prattville will permanently close Thursday night.
No reason was given for the closures, and it’s unclear the number of employees who will be affected. A spokesperson told WSFA 12 News a statement would be made in the coming week.
There was no mention of the closures on the company’s website or official social media pages.
The news comes a little more than three years after Country’s closed its Zelda Road location after more than 30 years in business. The reason, it said, was because it had lost its lease.
Country’s had served up barbecue to the hungry since 1981.
