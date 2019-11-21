Day 3: MPD officer charged with murder takes stand in his own defense

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Office Aaron Cody Smith has taken the stand in his own murder trial.
Smith is charged with murder in the on-duty shooting of Greg Gunn on Feb. 25, 2016.
Thursday, prosecutors called their final witness, Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Agent Anthony “Tony” Green. Green was one of the agents seen in video recordings interviewing Smith after the shooting.
The state’s line of questioning for Green Thursday involved the difference between a consensual stop, where citizens can decline to speak with police, or a Terry Stop (Terry v. Ohio), where officers must have reasonable suspicion that something is happening, is about to happen or has happened.
During a Terry stop, which is also known as a “stop and frisk,” you cannot decline to speak with officers.
Green testified he didn’t believe Smith had the criteria to conduct a Terry stop with Gunn.
The state asked if he would have chased Gunn based on what Smith had reported took place and if he would have tased him. Green responded, “No.”
The state then rested and the defense took over. Smith was then called to testify. His defense attorney brought Smith in front of the jury to demonstrate a detailed account of every aspect of his struggle with Greg Gunn.
Smith told the jury Gunn ran onto a dark porch and he heard a metal clanging noise then saw Gunn turn toward him with a pole. At that point he felt his life was in jeopardy and said he had authority to use his weapon.
