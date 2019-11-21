Eufaula airport devastated in Mar. 3 tornadoes receives $650K FAA grant

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula airport that was devastated as tornadoes ravaged east Alabama in March is now getting federal funding for rehabilitation and expansion.
Senator Richard Shelby announced that the Federal Aviation Administration is granting the airport at Weedon Field $650,000.
The grant comes as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s ongoing efforts to support airport infrastructure.
“This FAA grant is exciting news for Eufaula and the surrounding region,” said Senator Shelby. “The funding will improve the functionality and efficiency of Weedon Field. I am proud DOT recognized the need to invest in this local airport.”
“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The Fiscal Year 2018 Omnibus Appropriations Bill provided the FAA with an additional $1 billion in discretionary grants for the fiscal year. This grant comes as part of the third round of funding from the initial appropriation.
