Gordon 5th grader makes heroic 9-1-1 call during fire

GORDON, Ala. (WTVY) - A Gordon family is mourning the loss of its long-time family home after a fire left it shambles late Tuesday night.
Fortunately, they aren't mourning the loss of any loved ones, thanks in part to an Ashford Elementary schooler.
“I saw a fire from all the way over there,” said Ashford Elementary Fifth Grader Brandon Hayes. “It was just high up, see how it is now? It wasn’t this bad, but still standing up.”
Hayes said he could still see the fire every time he closes his eyes.
The flames were even more intense when he thought about who might be inside.
"I was still afraid because my friends live there, and I thought they were still in there because of that truck,” said Hayes.
Despite being afraid, Brandon was able to stay calm enough to call 9-1-1 and give the dispatcher an address.
"He come up and spoke with me,” said Gordon Police Chief Jim Mock. “I'm glad he's the one that called 9-1-1, which dispatched advised also. He done a good job. I'm proud of him."
Chief Mock wasn’t the only one proud of Brandon.
Ashford Elementary presented him with a gift basket at school to recognize him.
Brandon wasn't the only hero during the fire.
"There's three kids that live there, and we didn't know if they were there or not,” said Mock. “Some neighbors advised they were. With it being three small kids, I went in to try to bring them out."
Fortunately, the kids weren't in the house and Chief Mock said he's okay after running in to the burning building.
So now, Gordon has two heroes to thank.
Chief Mock said the police department is planning to do something nice for Brandon and WTVY will be invited to cover it.
Copyright 2019 WTVY. All rights reserved.