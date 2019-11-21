GV Art & Design weighs in on Myles Garrett incident with new shirt: ‘Pittsburgh started it’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio’s popular T-shirt maker GV Art & Design released a product that will likely soon be flooding Cleveland’s streets.
Its latest shirt printed in brown and orange has a simple message: “Pittsburgh started it.”
The shirt is in reference to the Myles Garrett helmet swing targeting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
The T-shirt quickly sold out by Nov. 21, but the company said it will print new ones and stock the shelves in stores as soon as possible.
Many Cleveland Browns fans felt that Rudolph instigated Garrett, but GV Art & Design wants to make it clear they do not advocate Garrett’s actions.
“In no way do we condone what Myles did.”
The shirt is already available for purchase online for $28.
