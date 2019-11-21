Man sought after pricey bottles of tequila stolen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One tequila, two tequila, don’t pay and hit the door. Now a suspect accused of stealing two bottles of pricey liquor from an east Alabama store is wanted by police.
Opelika detectives say the unidentified man was captured on security video at the ABC Beverage store on Fredrick Road on Nov. 14. In his arms were bottles of tequila valued at $400 each.
The man, standing approximately 5′11″ and about 185 lbs. was last seen wearing a black vest and sweater with jeans. He got into what is believed to be a gray Dodge Caravan that fled in the direction of Auburn.
If you recognize the man, call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You can remain anonymous.
