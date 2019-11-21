More than 97K pounds of salad products recalled over possible E. coli contamination

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that a New Jersey company is recalling approximately 97,272 pounds of salad products.
Those products are being recalled because they may contain meat or poultry because the lettuce ingredient may be contaminated with E. coli.
The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The salad products items were produced from October 14, 2019 through October 16, 2019, they can be found by clicking here.
