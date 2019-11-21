Murder suspect sought in Ann Street stabbing

Marcus Andre Johnson is wanted for a Murder that occurred on November 18, 2019. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | November 21, 2019 at 12:16 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 12:16 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a man they say is wanted for murder.

According to CrimeStoppers, Marcus Andre Johnson, 44, is wanted for murder in relation to a stabbing on Monday in the 1100 block of Ann Street.

Johnson is described as being 5′11″ and weighing 175 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson, please call police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 215-STOP. You can also call CrimeStoppers new number 1-833-AL1-STOP.

