Noose found in Auburn University residence hall, campus security says

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is open after an extension cord tied as a noose was found in the common area of a residence hall, Auburn University Campus Safety & Security said.
Campus Safety & Security says the noose, which was found Wednesday, was removed quickly, and in a statement the university says this sort of act has no place at Auburn.
“A noose is linked to racial violence in our nation. Intolerance, intimidation and threatening behavior have no place on Auburn’s campus. We condemn this action as antithetical to the values of the Auburn family,” the university said in a statement.
Auburn University is asking that anyone with information about the incident call Auburn Police at 334-501-3100 or 334-246-1391.
