2 out-of-state suspects arrested in Auburn after car theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police arrested two men Wednesday in connection with a robbery.
The Auburn Police Division arrested Christian Brown, 30, of New York and Michael Priester, 21, of South Carolina for charges of second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, first-degree receiving stolen property, and fleeing/attempting to elude officers.
At around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, police say Auburn officers responded to the 500 block of Southview Drive in reference to a robbery. The victim said two men entered her home, took the keys to her 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and some other items and fled the scene in her vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle stopped on Bent Creek Road. Brown and Priester were taken into custody. A search of the area on Southview Drive resulted in officers finding a 2013 Honda Civic that was reported stolen out of South Carolina.
Police say officers had attempted to stop the stolen Honda Civic about an hour before the Southview Drive robbery, but the vehicle eluded police.
An investigation determined Brown and Priester were suspects in all of the crimes. After their arrest they were taken to the Lee County Jail on $88,000 bonds each.
