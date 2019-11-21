Protect your packages this holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas is quickly approaching and that means that many people are already checking items off of their Christmas lists.
“People that are shopping online should always be mindful of the packages that they are having delivered to their residence,” said Crimestoppers Director of Operations and Training, Andre Mitchell.
An Insurance Quotes survey found that over 26 million Americans have had a holiday package stolen from a front porch or doorstep, but there are ways that you can try to protect your packages.
“Check with your neighbors and see if they may be able to retrieve those packages once they come in. If not, make contact with the company and see if they may be able to use a different address to deliver it to,” Mitchell said.
Officials say that it may be safer to have your packages delivered to a more secure location, like at your job or if you live an an apartment, in the front office. If those aren't options for you, officials recommend video recording doorbells or placing cameras around your home.
“Absolutely. I think it’s a great idea to have that type of surveillance,” Mitchell said.
It is important that these cameras are recording at all times and most have a subscription service to store the footage for up to 60 days.
MPD officials say that it may help to consider utilizing a service to track your mail and packages. USPS offers Informed Delivery. That free service allows users to view grey-scale images of the packages they are going to receive and the ability to track those packages.
