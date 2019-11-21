Suspect, 18, charged after pursuit with Montgomery police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-year-old is facing felony charges after a vehicle chase with Montgomery police Wednesday.
Deshawn Wilson is charged with attempting to elude and receiving stolen property first degree.
Capt. Regina Duckett says Wilson’s charges are related to a vehicle theft which took place Monday around 6:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lilly Lane. Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle traveling on Virginia Loop Road and attempted to make a traffic stop.
An arrest affidavit says Wilson refused to stop and continued to drive down Woodley Road at a high rate of speed. Wilson then drove down several streets and through several stop signs eventually making it to Cherry Hill Road and Troy Highway.
Eventually, the affidavit states, Wilson lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a tree and the fence of Liberty Square Apartments.
After the pursuit, Duckett says Wilson was taken into custody and charged. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $21,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.