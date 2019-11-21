Troy police searching for person of interest in death investigation

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is looking for a person of interest connected to the death of a man who was found dead in his home.
Troy police say that shortly after noon, officers found Willie Charles Scott, 58, of Troy, dead in his home in the 22000 block of U.S. 231 North. Police also say Scott’s vehicle, a red four-door 2003 Saturn Ion, was missing from his home.
Police say the vehicle should have an Alabama tag that reads “55AY701.”
The person of interest has not been identified.
If anyone can identify the person of interest, or has information about the location of Scott’s vehicle or the incident involving Scott’s death, they are asked to call Troy police at 334-566-0500, the secret witness line at 334-566-5555 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
The Pike County District Attorney’s Office, Pike County Coroner’s Office and Alabama Department of Forensic Science are assisting in the investigation.
