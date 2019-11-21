Warm rest of workweek, rain arrives Friday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another beautiful day is underway! Highs are in the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
The timing of the next storm system has slowed down some. Rain will start Friday night, but the majority of the rain will now likely fall during the day Saturday.
We don’t expect widespread thunderstorms, but a few claps of thunder aren’t out of the question.
This means rain gear is needed at the UA and AU football games, as well as at any other Saturday afternoon outdoor actives. By the evening, drier and cooler air will arrive, and rain will slowly be ending by the time events such as “All is Bright!" at EastChase is underway. If you end up not needing a rain coat, you’ll instead need a winter jacket.
On Sunday, temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s under sunny skies.
Looking at long range data, we’ll be watching our next system by the middle of next week. Showers are possible Wednesday (the biggest travel day of the year), Thanksgiving, and Black Friday. It’s still a long way out, so the forecast could change, and we’ll keep you updated!
