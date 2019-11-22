BTW graduate earns Grammy nomination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been six years since Albert Allenback crossed the stage to accept his diploma from Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery. He may soon cross another stage, this time to accept a Grammy.
Allenback is being recognized for his work playing the saxophone and flute for the group Tank and the Bangas. They got the nomination as Best New Artist in the R&B category and will compete against seven other contenders for the award, including Lizzo and Lil Nas X.
Tank and the Bangas was formed in 2011 during an open mic set in New Orleans, according to its biography.
“Rummaging through their sound like a thrift store hippie, you’ll find the Bangas to provoke a musical reference of Rhythmic Soul and Spoken word among other genres such as Rock, Gospel, Funk, and Folk,” the biography reads.
The group will perform at the famed Carnegie Hall in NYC in December.
Tank and the Bangas was featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert in 2017. Out of more than 6,000 entries, NPR said the group won the contest unanimously.
Allenback’s photo from his BTW days still hangs on the wall at his alma mater.
The 62nd Grammy Awards winners will be announced on Jan. 26.
