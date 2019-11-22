Food for Thought 11/21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Pizza Place (3848 Harrison Rd.): 100
ASU Student Services Food Court (915 S. Jackson St.): 99
ASU Acadome Sky Lounge (915 S. Jackson St.): 99
ASU Subway (915 S. Jackson St.): 99
ASU Chick-fil-A (1055 Tullibody Dr.): 98
Tower Taproom (101 Tallapoosa St.): 98
Pep Wings (1705 Jackson Ferry Rd.): 98
HNK Food Mart (441 Twain Curve): 98
Low Scores
Fairground Food Mart (3541 Fairground Rd.): 84
Priority Item: chicken wings in warmer at improper temperature
KFC (2528 Eastern Blvd.): 85
Priority Item: sewage backing up in kitchen
Aura Lounge (5480 Atlanta Hwy.): 86
Priority Item: grease recycling bin was leaking
Citgo Food Mart (3801 Day St.): 91
Priority Item: mold in soda dispensing nozzles
