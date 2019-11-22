Group pushes for Poarch Creek to pay state taxes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The non-profit group called Poarch Creek Accountability Now or PCAN held a press conference Thursday to talk about a billion dollar proposal by the Poarch Creek gambling organization.
The Poarch Band of Creek Indian’s three casinos in Alabama operate on tribal land, which means that revenue isn’t subject to state taxes.
“We are not saying that the Poarch Creek operation is doing anything wrong, they are simply playing by the rules as they exist and we believe that those rules are unfair,” said Chip Hill, PCAN advocate.
PCAN wants the tribe to pay state taxes.
“It needs to be regulated and run the right way,” said PCAN member Pat Dye.
“We can find a statutory remedy or some other type of remedy to enhance the revenue that the state is getting, to make it equitable, to make it fair, and to fill some needs that this state has,” Hill said.
The Poarch Creeks want exclusive rights to class-3 gaming, which includes black jack and other table games, meaning no other group could offer it.
The tribe says in return their gambling programs would bring in $1 billion in state revenue after the first year.
“The Poarch Creek offered us a quid pro quo. They offered Alabama $1 billion if we would give them a monopoly of gambling in Alabama. Quid pro quo in Alabama is just not reasonable. We don’t need to give anybody a monopoly on any issue where there’s competition and where we can get a better deal for the state of Alabama,” said Gerald Dial, PCAN Executive Director.
We reached out to Poarch Creek for a response; however, they declined to comment.
Some other lawmakers are hesitant about giving the tribe exclusive gaming rights. That is something that would have to be negotiated between state lawmakers, the governor, and the tribe.
