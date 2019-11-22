Inmate dies at Staton Correctional Facility

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 65-year-old inmate died at Staton Correctional Facility Wednesday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday.
ADOC says Earl Hogan passed out while working in the prison’s garage around 3:21 p.m. Officers tried to resuscitate Hogan and rushed him to the prisons’ medical unit. He was pronounced dead at 3:27 p.m.
Hogan was serving a life sentence out of Elmore County for murder.
His cause of death is pending autopsy results.
ADOC said the death is under investigation.
