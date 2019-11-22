Man injured in West Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Less than 24 hours later, another person has been injured in a Montgomery shooting.
Capt. Regina Duckett says officers were called to the 2800 block of 5th Street. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Friday’s shooting is only a block away from Thursday’s fatal shooting. In that shooting a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of 6th Street. A woman was also found at that scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Duckett says both shootings remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.
