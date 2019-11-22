Man injured in West Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police investigating shooting on 5th Street
By WSFA Staff | November 22, 2019 at 10:41 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 10:41 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Less than 24 hours later, another person has been injured in a Montgomery shooting.

Capt. Regina Duckett says officers were called to the 2800 block of 5th Street. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Friday’s shooting is only a block away from Thursday’s fatal shooting. In that shooting a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of 6th Street. A woman was also found at that scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Duckett says both shootings remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.

