Police identify man found fatally shot inside vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Thursday.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 2800 block 6th Street, located off Mobile Highway. When they arrived they found Paul Joyner, 33, inside a vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound. A woman was also at the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation and Duckett says nothing additional is available.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
