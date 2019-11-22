Murder suspect sought in Ann Street stabbing in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted for murder after a Montgomery stabbing has been taken into custody.
Capt. Regina Duckett says Marcus Johnson, 44, was taken into custody shortly after midnight. Johnson is charged with one count of murder in connection to the stabbing death of 35-year-old Paris Clarke.
The stabbing happened Monday in the 1100 block of Ann Street, according to Duckett. Clarke was initially listed in stable condition but worsened throughout the evening and he was pronounced dead later that night.
Duckett says an investigation indicates the stabbing was the result of an altercation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.