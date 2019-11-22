New commander takes over at Air University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday marked a new era as Lt Gen. James B. Hecker assumed command of Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base.
Hecker was named the new commander and president of the military school by the Pentagon back in July. The position is a promotion for Hecker, who had been serving on staff at the Pentagon.
Hecker graduated from the Air Force Academy about 30 years ago and has worked his way up the ranks from Second Lt. in 1989 to his current position as a 3-star general.
Air University is the nation’s main site for the professional education of Air Force officers.
This is not his first time in Montgomery. He attended Squadron Officer School in 1995, then earned a Master of Science in Strategic Studies in 2007, the Joint Flag Officer Warfighting Course in 2016, and the Joint Force Air Component Course in 2017, all at Maxwell Air Force Base.
