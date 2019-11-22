Rain likely late tonight, tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day with Spring-like warmth is ahead for Alabama; we won’t see much sunshine, but we’ll still manage to warm into the mid 70s underneath a mostly cloudy sky. A few isolated, light showers will pop up at times today, but if it rains on you, it won’t last very long or rain very hard.
That all changes tonight.
Clusters of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will arrive late this evening. It won’t rain all night, but some intervals of wet weather are likely.
Then, tomorrow, a band of showers and thunderstorms will push across the state from west to east. Rain is likely in the morning, then the rain will end by early afternoon in the central counties.
The line of rain will exit the state by mid-afternoon, allowing cooler air to arrive.
Highs Sunday stay in the 50s, and we’ll drop into the 30s by sunrise Monday.
Another system sweeps through the state late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week, bringing another chance of rain and rumbles to the forecast.
