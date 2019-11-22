Sheriff’s office searching for Covington County rape suspect

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a rape suspect.
Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman confirms the sheriff’s office is searching for 53-year-old Paul Williams.
Williams is wanted for questioning in regards to an alleged rape and domestic violence case that happened at a residence in the area of Prestwood Bridge Road Thursday afternoon.
Turman says a female victim is in custody with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Investigators.
Turman says K-9 tracking dogs, helicopters, all-terrain vehicles and multiple officers in vehicles and on foot are searching in the area of Prestwood Bridge, Prestwood Bridge Road, Rabren Road, Barefoot Road and Glisson Road.
Residents are asked to ensure that all doors are locked and all vehicles are secured as Williams is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Williams is said to stand around 5-foot-9 and weighing between 165-185 pounds. He’s said to have grey hair, blue eyes, a camouflage jacket, backpack and ball cap.
Anyone with information on Williams’ location is asked to call 911.
