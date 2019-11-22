Training the new generation of Tuskegee Airmen

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A program in Jasper has graduated the first four students in a program designed to encourage all who are interested in aviation to achieve their goals.
Sanders Aviation and Sanders Flight Training Center have partnered with the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation.
On Saturday, November 16, Sanders Aviation hosted a ceremony at the Walker County Airport to celebrate the partnership, and the first four graduates from the Scholarship Foundation.
Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed and his wife Mitsy attended the ceremony.
During the ceremony organizers also unveiled the Red Tail Airplane.
Jessica Walker with Sanders Aviation said, "We are thrilled to partner with the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation and Tuskegee to keep an important part of Alabama History alive and bring growth and opportunities to Walker and Macon Counties. Sanders Aviation and Sanders Flight Training Center are rooted in forward motion for all those who dream of becoming involved in aviation.”
The 141 School at Sanders Flight Training Center will serve as a flight school for the recipients of the Red Tail Scholarship.
Sanders Flight Training Center will be opening a satellite 141 School at Moton Field, the original home of the Tuskegee Airmen.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces, during World War II. The standards we so high for these men, they became an elite group.
This group of pilots went on to become known as the Red Tails due to the tails of their aircraft being painted crimson. Their heroism inspired the creation of the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation, and the partnership with Sanders Aviation.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.