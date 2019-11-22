Wendy’s returning to Daleville 18 years after tornado destroyed it

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday will mark the 18th anniversary that a tornado ripped through the city of Daleville destroying businesses, houses and devastating residents.
One of the businesses destroyed was a Wendy’s.
The city announced Monday the fast-food restaurant is coming back to Daleville.
Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton has made Wendy’s return a priority since he took office.
"They were the first business I reached out to try and have a conversation with coming back to Daleville,” Stayton said. “It took three years to actually make that happen. Almost 18 years to the day they were taken out, so that’s pretty amazing."
Mayor Stayton also said another one of the businesses destroyed in the tornado will be coming back to the city.
They are still finalizing the deal, but more information will be released soon.
