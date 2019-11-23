Alabama’s offense up to the task against Western Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama wasted no time jumping out to an early lead against the Catamounts.
The Tide scored early on a 29-yard-field goal by Joseph Bulovas.
On the next drive, the Catamounts threw an interception. Alabama capitalized on the turnover and scored a touchdown on a pass from Mac Jones to DeVonta Smith.
Alabama’s offense would not even make the field for the Tide’s next score. Xavier McKinney picked off Tyrie Adams for an 81-yard-touchdown return to put the Tide up 17-0.
Western Carolina fumbled the ball in the second quarter. Alabama managed to score a touchdown on the next drive.
Alabama then held the Catamounts to a three and out on the next drive. The Tide scored a touchdown to go up 31-0.
The Tide held the Catamounts scoreless in the first half for a total of 38-0.
A series of interceptions boosted the Tide to 52-0 in the third quarter. Alabama would score another touchdown to make the score 59-0.
The Catamounts scored their first points of the game in the fourth quarter. The points came off a field goal to make it 59-3.
Alabama scored the final touchdown to make it 66-3.
