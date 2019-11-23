Autauga Academy wins second straight state title

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inside Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, the Autauga Academy Generals were looking to stand alone at the top of the AISA Class 2A world once again. Standing in their way was an Escambia Academy team.
The game started out a close one. Autauga Academy led 7-6 at halftime. After half was a different story.
The Generals extended their lead to 15-6 in the third on a touchdown pass, and then to 23-6 on the final play of the third quarter. Escambia County’s quarterback and running back collided, causing a fumble that would be scooped up by an Autauga Academy defender and taken in for six.
The score would hold in the fourth quarter and the Generals secured their second straight 2A title in a 23-6 win, also giving head coach Bobby Carr his ninth championship as a coach.
