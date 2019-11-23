Autauga Academy wins second straight state title

Bobby Carr wins 9th championship as coach

Autauga Academy lining up on defense against Escambia Academy in the AISA Class 2A State Championship game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jahmal Kennedy | November 22, 2019 at 6:32 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 6:32 PM

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inside Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, the Autauga Academy Generals were looking to stand alone at the top of the AISA Class 2A world once again. Standing in their way was an Escambia Academy team.

The game started out a close one. Autauga Academy led 7-6 at halftime. After half was a different story.

The Generals extended their lead to 15-6 in the third on a touchdown pass, and then to 23-6 on the final play of the third quarter. Escambia County’s quarterback and running back collided, causing a fumble that would be scooped up by an Autauga Academy defender and taken in for six.

The score would hold in the fourth quarter and the Generals secured their second straight 2A title in a 23-6 win, also giving head coach Bobby Carr his ninth championship as a coach.

