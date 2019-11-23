Friday Night Football Fever: Third round of playoffs

November 23, 2019 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 10:38 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here are the AHSAA State Football Playoffs Third-Round Results:

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water (11-1) 38, Brantley (11-2) 35

Lanett (12-0) 41, Isabella (12-1) 21

Pickens County (11-2) 31, Spring Garden (11-2) 24

Mars Hill Bible (13-0) 42, Decatur Heritage (12-1) 21

CLASS 2A

Leroy (11-2) 35, Ariton (10-3) 24

Reeltown (12-1) 41, G.W. Long (10-3) 22

Collinsville (12-1) 37, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 28

Fyffe (13-0) 45, Red Bay (12-1) 6

CLASS 3A

T.R. Miller (9-4) 14, Flomaton (11-2) 12

Mobile Christian (8-4) 41, Gordo (12-1) 21

Piedmont (12-1) 33, Geraldine (8-5) 7

Walter Wellborn (12-1) 27, Randolph County (11-2) 20

CLASS 4A

UMS-Wright (12-0) 21, Montgomery Catholic (12-1) 0

Andalusia (10-3) 24, American Christian (11-2) 0

Jacksonville (11-2) 63, Northside (11-2) 27

Anniston (9-4) 30, Deshler (9-4) 13

CLASS 5A

Pleasant Grove (12-1) 51, Ramsay (10-3) 22

Briarwood Christian (12-1) 7, Bibb County (12-1) 3

Mortimer Jordan (11-2) 32, Center Point (9-4) 14

Central Clay County (11-2) 43, Madison County (10-3) 15

CLASS 6A

Spanish Fort (8-4) 28, Park Crossing (5-8) 21

Opelika (11-1) 45, Hueytown (11-2) 24

Oxford (12-1) 20, Clay-Chalkville (10-3) 13

Pinson Valley (10-2) 26, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 14

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City (12-1) 38, Auburn (9-4) 0

Thompson (11-1) 35, Hoover (10-3) 21

