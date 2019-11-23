Friday Night Football Fever: Third round of playoffs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here are the AHSAA State Football Playoffs Third-Round Results:
CLASS 1A
Sweet Water (11-1) 38, Brantley (11-2) 35
Lanett (12-0) 41, Isabella (12-1) 21
Pickens County (11-2) 31, Spring Garden (11-2) 24
Mars Hill Bible (13-0) 42, Decatur Heritage (12-1) 21
CLASS 2A
Leroy (11-2) 35, Ariton (10-3) 24
Reeltown (12-1) 41, G.W. Long (10-3) 22
Collinsville (12-1) 37, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 28
Fyffe (13-0) 45, Red Bay (12-1) 6
CLASS 3A
T.R. Miller (9-4) 14, Flomaton (11-2) 12
Mobile Christian (8-4) 41, Gordo (12-1) 21
Piedmont (12-1) 33, Geraldine (8-5) 7
Walter Wellborn (12-1) 27, Randolph County (11-2) 20
CLASS 4A
UMS-Wright (12-0) 21, Montgomery Catholic (12-1) 0
Andalusia (10-3) 24, American Christian (11-2) 0
Jacksonville (11-2) 63, Northside (11-2) 27
Anniston (9-4) 30, Deshler (9-4) 13
CLASS 5A
Pleasant Grove (12-1) 51, Ramsay (10-3) 22
Briarwood Christian (12-1) 7, Bibb County (12-1) 3
Mortimer Jordan (11-2) 32, Center Point (9-4) 14
Central Clay County (11-2) 43, Madison County (10-3) 15
CLASS 6A
Spanish Fort (8-4) 28, Park Crossing (5-8) 21
Opelika (11-1) 45, Hueytown (11-2) 24
Oxford (12-1) 20, Clay-Chalkville (10-3) 13
Pinson Valley (10-2) 26, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 14
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City (12-1) 38, Auburn (9-4) 0
Thompson (11-1) 35, Hoover (10-3) 21
