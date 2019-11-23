NFWF awards grants to help restore ecosystem in Ala.

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state of Alabama has received grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Federation that will help restore the state’s longleaf pine forests and grasslands.
Crews were in Dallas County Thursday where one Alabama Wildlife Federation biologist led a tour of the forest to conservationists who were in the area for a conference.
“The Alabama Wildlife Foundation has been fortunate to receive funding through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Southern Company to assist us in working with landowners to restore habitat for wildlife,” said AWF Biologist Claude Jenkins. “Our goal is to work with landowners to establish these grassland communities that are so important to wildlife that are associated with the habitat.”
The longleaf pine ecosystem once encompassed more than 90 million acres across the Southeast but has been reduced to only about 5 percent of its historic range.
Grants awarded to not only Alabama, but other states like Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia, are expected to establish nearly 11,000 acres of longleaf pine forest and improve more than 305,000 additional acres across the longleaf pine ecosystem’s range. The grants will also support the recovery of several rare species, including the red-cockaded woodpecker in Alabama.
Across the Southeast, NFWF awarded more than $6.3 million earlier this year to restore, enhance and protect longleaf pine forests in nine states. The grants were awarded through the Longleaf Stewardship Fund, a public-private initiative involving multiple partners, including Alabama Power and it’s parent company Southern Company.
