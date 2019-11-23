No. 15 Auburn pounds its way to win over Samford

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The No. 15 Auburn Tigers (8-3) made easy work of the visiting Samford Bulldogs (5-7) in a tune-up before next weekend’s Iron Bowl clash with No. 5 Alabama.
Auburn scored 31 first-half points in what would end up being a 52-0 win in the rain.
The Tigers put on a strong defensive performance as well in the first half allowing just 35 total yards and forcing three turnovers, with the Auburn offense scoring 14 points off of those turnovers.
Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix set the Auburn freshman record for completions in a season (previously 180) and tied the freshman record for touchdown passes with 14 on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Harold Joiner in the second quarter. Both records were previously set by Stan White in 1999.
Auburn’s defense forcing a Samford fumble on the game’s first possession led to Auburn’s first score. Samford’s Liam Welch was sacked for a 7-yard loss on fourth down and fumbled in the process. The ball was recovered by Auburn’s Christian Tutt.
Auburn’s offensive drive went 9 plays and 51 yards capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by JaTarvious Whitlow.
Samford’s next offensive drive resulted in another turnover. This time an interception by Jeremiah Dinson on the first play of the drive. The Bulldog defense would hold and force an Auburn missed field goal.
After a series of punts from both teams, the Tigers were back in the end zone in the second quarter. Whitlow’s second touchdown rush of the game put Auburn ahead 14-0 and would be part of a 24-point second quarter by the Tigers.
After half, Auburn added a score in the third quarter and another two scores, courtesy of Cord Sandberg touchdown passes, in the fourth to safely move to an 8-3 record.
Auburn displayed a near-balanced rushing and passing attack, passing for 238 yards and rushing for 296 yards. Auburn’s defense ended the game having allowed just 114 yards and recording 4 turnovers.
Next Saturday’s Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama will kick at 2:30 p.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium.
