Person of interest in Troy death investigation identified

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police have identified the person of interest in the death investigation of Willie Charles Scott.
Police have identified 24-year-old Shane Shemar Dunlap, who also goes by “Shane Smith,” as the person of interest in the investigation and have obtained a warrant for capital murder.
Scott, 58, was found dead Tuesday in his home in the 22000 block of U.S. 231 North. At that time police also discovered Scott’s vehicle was missing.
Dunlap is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing approximately 185 pounds. Troy Police Department Chief Randall Barr says Dunlap should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dunlap is asked to contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
Barr says Dunlap is not from the Troy area.
