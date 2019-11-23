Person responsible for noose in Auburn residence hall identified

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The person responsible for putting a noose in an Auburn University residence hall has been identified, Auburn University Campus Safety & Security confirmed Friday.
The university won’t comment on individual conduct matters but said "any policy violations will be addressed through the appropriate channels.”
An extension cord tied as a noose was found in the common area of a residence hall Wednesday.
Campus security said it was removed quickly and this sort of act has no place at Auburn.
“A noose is linked to racial violence in our nation. Intolerance, intimidation and threatening behavior have no place on Auburn’s campus. We condemn this action as antithetical to the values of the Auburn family,” the university said in a statement.
