Troy University awarded additional $2.7 million for plastics recycling research

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University has been awarded an additional $2.7 million grant for plastic recycling research by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the school announced.
The university’s Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences department is to use the grant, which lasts four years, to fund instrumentation, staff scientists and research stipends for students.
“It is evident from research, simple observation and the public attention drawn by the media that pollution by plastics is a major factor that will determine the eco-health of the planet. It is crucial that an unbiased academic center such as the CMMS exist to respond to this crisis,” said Troy School of Science and Technology Director Dr. Govind Menon.
Scientists will research the recycling of waste polymers into new hybrid materials; using hemp fiber to reinforce plastics; and the characterization and testing of recycled polyethylene, the most popular plastic in the world.
In 2018, the university was awarded a $3.2 million grant by the NIST.
The center will serve as an integrated, multi-disciplinary research facility and will enable the university to build partnerships with the region’s polymer and plastics industry in order to increase their competitiveness in the global marketplace.
