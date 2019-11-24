Lowndes County Sheriff John ‘Big John’ Williams killed in shooting

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was shot and killed at a gas station in Hayneville Saturday night, confirmed Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.
The Hayneville QV is located at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 97, across the street from the Lowndes County Courthouse.
WSFA 12 News is working to confirm more information.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released this statement:
“I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe. He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.”
Williams was elected sheriff in 2010.
