Next cold front to arrive Tuesday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -A cool Sunday is underway! Clouds will slowly clear throughout the day, but temperatures will not warm up much. Highs will stay in the 50s for most.
Tonight, we’ll drop into the 30s.
Our next cold front sweeps through the state late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another chance of rain and rumbles to the forecast. Rain could last into the evening Wednesday, so if you’re hitting the road on one of the country’s biggest travel days of the year, keep the rain in mind and plan accordingly.
Thanksgiving looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
We’ll watch for showers in the area on Black Friday and Iron Bowl Saturday.
