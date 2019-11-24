‘A very loved sheriff’: Lowndes County, law enforcement mourn ‘Big John’ Williams

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prayer time will be held for the family of slain Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams Sunday afternoon.
Lowndes County suffered a tragic loss Saturday night after its sheriff was shot and killed at a gas station in Hayneville. The prayer time will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Hayneville town square. Everyone is encouraged to wear blue in honor of Williams.
Williams, who grew up in Lowndes County, was elected sheriff in 2010 after serving as chief deputy for 10 years. Williams joined the sheriff’s department in 1987. He worked for the Hayneville Police Department from 1984 to 1987.
“Sheriff Williams always wanted to make a difference in his community and felt there was no better way to help his community than to protect and serve them in law enforcement,” a biography on the sheriff’s office website stated.
Also according to the sheriff’s office website, Williams was awarded the 2015 Partner in Education of the Year Award from the Lowndes County Board of Education, because of his active participation with the youth of the Lowndes County Schools. He frequently visited schools and on any given day could be found attending a school athletic function.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor released this statement Sunday afternoon about Williams:
“We in Alabama’s law enforcement community mourn the loss of a dedicated brother. Not only was Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams a committed man of the law, but he was kind and loved by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Williams family.”
Saturday night, ALEA Sgt. Jarrett Steve Jarrett said the shooting was a devastating blow to the law enforcement community and to a “very loved sheriff.”
“It’s always hard to see a fellow law enforcement officer lose his life, especially in this manner, just something so silly," Jarrett said. “But Big John Williams was known by people all through the state and probably neighboring states. He was just a great guy. He worked 24/7, he was always willing to help. The citizens here loved him. It just couldn’t have happened to a nicer person or better law enforcement officer.”
A suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old William Chase Johnson, surrendered to law enforcement after a four-hour manhunt. He was taken into custody at the same QV gas station where Williams was shot.
