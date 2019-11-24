Road construction to be limited for Thanksgiving travel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thanksgiving is Thursday and beginning Wednesday drivers can be thankful for the suspension of road work.
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced that there will be no temporary lane closures for road work beginning at noon Wednesday and will continue through midnight Dec. 1.
At the same time, ALDOT is urging motorists to use caution when traveling and to remember important safety tips like wearing your seat belt, keeping right except to pass and driving alert - which means taking a break every two hours to avoid any drowsiness.
“As so many take to the road this holiday season on family car trips, more people will be riding in the back seat of vehicles,” said ALDOT Drive Safe Alabama Coordinator Allison Green. “Those back seat passengers, just like front seat passengers, can significantly reduce the likelihood of being injured or killed in a wreck by simply wearing a seat belt.”
