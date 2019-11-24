Trojans have forgettable afternoon in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans (5-6, 3-4) had a football game at Louisiana (9-2, 6-1) Saturday. They lost that game a lot to a little. The Ragin’ Cajuns left no doubt in the 53-3 walloping.
The Ragin’ Cajuns were fueled by three Troy turnovers, but mostly imposed their will whenever they pleased. Louisiana amassed 598 total yards, 254 of them coming on the ground.
Louisiana opened the game with a touchdown on its first possession of the game. Levi Lewis and Ja’Marcus Bradley started off the Louisiana scoring with a 12-yard touchdown pass.
After a series of punts, the Troy offense put up its only points. A 30-yard field goal from Tyler Sumpter to temporarily cut the deficit to 7-3 with 3:37 left in the first quarter.
The Ragin’ Cajuns would go on to score on their next three offensive possessions following Troy’s field goal to take a commanding 28-3 lead not even halfway through the second quarter. The Oklahoma Sooners faced a 28-3 deficit last week against the Baylor Bears and came back to win that game 34-31, so there was a chance for Troy to do the exact same.
Louisiana put down any sort of insurrection on its next defensive possession by intercepting a Kaleb Barker pass at the Louisiana 7.
The Sun Belt Western Division’s No. 1 team would go on to add a field goal just before the half and lead 31-3 at the break.
Things didn’t improve for Troy in the second half. Louisiana scored four more times and the game mercifully ended.
The three-headed dragon at running back for the Ragin’ Cajuns in Trey Ragas, Raymond Calais and Elijah Mitchell combined for 171 yards on 25 carries, scoring four touchdowns.
The Troy quarterback, Barker, had his worst game of the season come against the Sun Belt’s No. 1 scoring defense. Barker finished with only 178 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans return home for what could be the final game of the season. The Trojans need one more win to become bowl eligible but will have a tall task ahead of them in a ranked App State squad. That game between Troy and App State will kick off Friday at 5 p.m.
