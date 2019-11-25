Affidavit: Suspect in Blanchard case disposed evidence, aided Yazeed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are learning more details on the involvement of the second suspect charged in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.
According to an arrest affidavit, Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher provided transportation to another suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, and disposed of evidence.
Fisher appeared before Lee County Judge Steven Speak Monday and was denied bond. Speak set Fisher’s preliminary hearing for Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.
According to prosecutors, Fisher has a previous murder conviction. We are working to get the details of that case.
Additional details on Fisher’s involvement in the case have not been released.
Fisher was arrested Friday and charged in connection with the Blanchard case. He remains in the Lee County Jail.
Yazeed was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with kidnapping Blanchard.
Blanchard has been missing since Oct. 23. She was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn.
