Five people shot outside Birmingham club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person died after a shooting in West Birmingham on Sunday.
According to authorities, the incident happened 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers were called to a club on 15th St. W.
When they arrived, officers located three people who had been shot. All three had non-life threatening wounds.
Officers then located a fourth victim who was transported to UAB with life threatening injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the hospital.
That victim has been identified as 25-year-old Fredrick Asher of Florence, Alabama.
A fifth victim later reported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities believe the incident happened after a fight at the club. The suspects drove past the club in a dark vehicle and fired at the patrons as they stood in the parking lot.
Police ask that anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-777.
