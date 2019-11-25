Homicide victim was not supposed to be released from jail

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County authorities are investigating a double homicide. The sheriff says it is a "domestic incident." It happened in the Smoke Rise Community on Sunday night. Deputies were called to the 1700 block of Long Leaf Trail Sunday evening. They found a man and a woman dead.
According to court documents the couple is Ricky and Delilah McKee. That document indicates Ricky McKee should have been in jail at the time of his and his wife’s deaths.
It says Ricky McKee was arrested on November 21, 2019 for domestic violence and: "motion to issue pistol permit is denied. Court orders that Ricky McKee is in contempt for failure a abide by court's order and writ of arrest issued for Rick McKee. Dft (defendant) to be held without bond. Hearing on contempt is set for November 26, 2019 at 10:30a.m."
The case action summary is signed by Judge Steven D. King.
The court document is hand written, presumably by Judge King. It appears to have a correction on it. The word “without” is written on the document in reference to the bond. It looks like an edit was made because the dots indicating the lines are missing. Perhaps a correction liquid like white out was used. It is difficult to determine that by examining a copy of the document.
It is not clear how or why Ricky McKee was released on bond when the judge ordered that he be held without bond. The District Attorney says the apparent mistake will be investigated.
In response to that apparent error, District Attorney Pamela Casey released this statement: “I’m very sad and upset about what happened last night. The judge had ordered that he not be released from the jail. However, he was released from the jail despite a no bond. My office will be looking into how this failure of the system occurred so that it cannot happen again.”
Court documents indicate Ricky McKee filed for divorce on October 1, 2019. He and Delilah married in August of 1993. They have been separated since September of this year. The couple has no children.
A restraining order was in place for both the husband and the wife. In court filings, Delilah alleged that Ricky had violated that order by calling her, stalking her, photographing her and taking her car.
About a month ago, Ricky McKee filed to have his pistol permit renewed. The motion was denied.
