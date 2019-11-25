Large motorcade transports fallen sheriff’s body to funeral home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted the white hearse containing fallen Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams’ body to a funeral home Monday morning.
A WSFA 12 News viewer shared video of the motorcade, with at least two dozen vehicles, near Auburn University Montgomery following its departure from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Sheriff Williams’ body was taken to Bell Funeral Home in Hayneville, located not far from the scene of Saturday night’s fatal shooting.
Lowndes County and law enforcement around the state are mourning the loss of one of their own.
State authorities say the sheriff was involved in an incident around 8 p.m. Saturday at the QV gas station in Hayneville, though officials have not released specific information from the shooting.
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office confirms the suspect in the case, 18-year-old William Chase Johnson, is being held in its jail, located about 45 miles northeast of Lowndes County.
Williams was arrested after a four-hour manhunt when he returned to the scene of the crime carrying a firearm. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also confirms Johnson is the son of a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy.
The death of the beloved sheriff has rocked the community and has shaken law enforcement officers around Alabama.
“He was an outstanding sheriff and a great friend to many, to many people," said ALEA State Trooper Sgt. Steve Jarrett. “And I’m sure the people here in Lowndes County will be deeply saddened.”
“I think anybody and everybody that lived in Lowndes county was out here at Court Square. This whole area was full of people that were concerned and it was, when you see that kind of respect for the sheriff, that lets you know that he was loved here," added Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham. "He was liked here, and the community, they just came together.”
A prayer vigil was held Sunday night with more than 100 in attendance. Another vigil is set for Monday night at Hayneville Midde School’s gym at 6 p.m.
Following the sheriff’s death, Lowndes County Commission Chairman Carnell McApline says the law dictates the county coroner, Terrell Means, becomes the acting-sheriff until Gov. Kay Ivey can appoint someone to the position.
