Reaction, condolences pour in following death of Ala. sheriff

Reaction, condolences pour in following death of Ala. sheriff
Reaction to the death of Lowndes County Sheriff John "Big John" Williams is coming in from local and national officials and organizations. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | November 25, 2019 at 11:21 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 11:21 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here are some of the public statements made following the weekend shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

“I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe. He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall

“Tonight, Alabama mourns the loss of another law enforcement officer in the line of duty. Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams died from gun fire while responding to an incident in Hayneville. Sheriff Williams devoted his life to law enforcement. He gave more than 40 years to public safety in his home county, serving the last 19 years as Lowndes County Sheriff. His dedication and experience are irreplaceable.

“Sheriff Williams is the fifth line-of-duty death of an Alabama law enforcement officer to gun fire this year and the sixth to lose his life overall in our state over the last 11 months. Serving the public in the role of a peace officer is a difficult calling, fraught with peril, yet thankfully many Alabama men and women choose to answer the call, often time putting their lives in danger to protect us. It simply cannot be said enough that we owe these heroes our gratitude and our support.

“I know all Alabamians join me in passing along our condolences and prayers to Sheriff Williams’ family and to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.”

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor

“We in Alabama’s law enforcement community mourn the loss of a dedicated brother. Not only was Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams a committed man of the law, but he was kind and loved by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Williams family.”

Senator Doug Jones (D-Alabama)

“The death of Sheriff Williams is a sad and tragic loss for his community, his state and law enforcement everywhere. He was a friend and consummate public servant who devoted his life to public safety. Louise and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family and fellow officers.”

Senator Richard Shelby (R-Alabama)

“Saddened to hear of the tragic death of Sheriff John Williams while in the line of duty. My prayers remain with his wife, children, and loved ones during this heartbreaking time. His service to the people of Lowndes County and the state of Alabama will never be forgotten.”

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Dist. 7)

“I’m incredibly saddened by Sheriff Williams’ senseless murder in the line of duty last night. He was a giant in the Alabama law enforcement community and will be deeply missed. My prayers are with his family, friends & the entire Lowndes County community.”

Alabama Democratic Party

Alabama House Majority Caucus

“The members of the House Republican Caucus join the millions of citizens across Alabama who are mourning the passing of Sheriff John Williams and sending prayers of consolation to his family, his department, and the residents he served in Lowndes County. The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every moment they are on the job, and the fact that Sheriff Williams was killed while responding to a seemingly routine disturbance call offers a tragic reminder of that fact. The tremendous reaction that Sheriff Williams’ loss has prompted from the highest elected officials in the state to the friends and neighbors who loved him is a testament to a life well lived and the devotion of duty he showed to his very end. While nothing can adequately account for his loss, we must all demand harsh punishment for his assailant and swift justice for the crime that was committed.”

Hayneville gas station where the shooting happened

We are saddened by the loss of our friend, our Sherriff “Big”John Williams! His kindness was contagious and he will...

Posted by Hayneville QV on Sunday, November 24, 2019

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

11-25-2019 Sheriff John "Big John" Williams Lowndes County Sheriff's Office EOW: 11-23-2019 So many kind words,...

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office Alabama on Monday, November 25, 2019

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham

Wow I really know what it feels like to say it’s to hard to say goodbye to yesterday. We leave home daily in law enforcement trying to make a difference in our community and county. I lost a friend and the man that would give you the shirt off his back on yesterday. We traveled all over the USA together and we talked everyday. I look at the good times we had in my photos fighting back the tears of a broken heart. I leave you with this “ Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called children of God”. He will truly be missed. Sheriff Big John Williams.

Posted by Derrick Cunningham on Sunday, November 24, 2019

National Police Foundation

National Sheriff’s Association

NYPD

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Lowndes Co. Sheriff “Big John” Williams, who was killed in the line of duty while protecting and serving his community. All Sheriff Williams did was serve his country, state, and fellow man his entire adult life. His loss is a tragedy and the violence against our law enforcement is senseless and reprehensible.”

“Sheriff Williams’ end of watch comes too soon.”

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.