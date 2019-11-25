Reaction, condolences pour in following death of Ala. sheriff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here are some of the public statements made following the weekend shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams.
“I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe. He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.”
“Tonight, Alabama mourns the loss of another law enforcement officer in the line of duty. Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams died from gun fire while responding to an incident in Hayneville. Sheriff Williams devoted his life to law enforcement. He gave more than 40 years to public safety in his home county, serving the last 19 years as Lowndes County Sheriff. His dedication and experience are irreplaceable.
“Sheriff Williams is the fifth line-of-duty death of an Alabama law enforcement officer to gun fire this year and the sixth to lose his life overall in our state over the last 11 months. Serving the public in the role of a peace officer is a difficult calling, fraught with peril, yet thankfully many Alabama men and women choose to answer the call, often time putting their lives in danger to protect us. It simply cannot be said enough that we owe these heroes our gratitude and our support.
“I know all Alabamians join me in passing along our condolences and prayers to Sheriff Williams’ family and to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.”
“We in Alabama’s law enforcement community mourn the loss of a dedicated brother. Not only was Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams a committed man of the law, but he was kind and loved by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Williams family.”
“The death of Sheriff Williams is a sad and tragic loss for his community, his state and law enforcement everywhere. He was a friend and consummate public servant who devoted his life to public safety. Louise and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family and fellow officers.”
“Saddened to hear of the tragic death of Sheriff John Williams while in the line of duty. My prayers remain with his wife, children, and loved ones during this heartbreaking time. His service to the people of Lowndes County and the state of Alabama will never be forgotten.”
“I’m incredibly saddened by Sheriff Williams’ senseless murder in the line of duty last night. He was a giant in the Alabama law enforcement community and will be deeply missed. My prayers are with his family, friends & the entire Lowndes County community.”
“The members of the House Republican Caucus join the millions of citizens across Alabama who are mourning the passing of Sheriff John Williams and sending prayers of consolation to his family, his department, and the residents he served in Lowndes County. The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every moment they are on the job, and the fact that Sheriff Williams was killed while responding to a seemingly routine disturbance call offers a tragic reminder of that fact. The tremendous reaction that Sheriff Williams’ loss has prompted from the highest elected officials in the state to the friends and neighbors who loved him is a testament to a life well lived and the devotion of duty he showed to his very end. While nothing can adequately account for his loss, we must all demand harsh punishment for his assailant and swift justice for the crime that was committed.”
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Lowndes Co. Sheriff “Big John” Williams, who was killed in the line of duty while protecting and serving his community. All Sheriff Williams did was serve his country, state, and fellow man his entire adult life. His loss is a tragedy and the violence against our law enforcement is senseless and reprehensible.”
“Sheriff Williams’ end of watch comes too soon.”
