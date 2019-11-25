Reaction, condolences pour in following death of Ala. sheriff

“The members of the House Republican Caucus join the millions of citizens across Alabama who are mourning the passing of Sheriff John Williams and sending prayers of consolation to his family, his department, and the residents he served in Lowndes County. The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every moment they are on the job, and the fact that Sheriff Williams was killed while responding to a seemingly routine disturbance call offers a tragic reminder of that fact. The tremendous reaction that Sheriff Williams’ loss has prompted from the highest elected officials in the state to the friends and neighbors who loved him is a testament to a life well lived and the devotion of duty he showed to his very end. While nothing can adequately account for his loss, we must all demand harsh punishment for his assailant and swift justice for the crime that was committed.”