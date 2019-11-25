Search underway for 2 men who escaped from Chilton Co. Jail

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A search is underway for two escapees from the Chilton County Jail. Both men escaped sometime Sunday night by cutting a hole in the wall, according to authorities.
Joseph Keith Edwards is 5′ 7″ and has facial and body tattoos. He was serving time for possession of dangerous drugs, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving a stolen vehicle.
Landon Lee Gunter is 5’10” and was serving time for auto theft.
Deputies say the men stole an F-450 flatbed truck from Martin’s Funeral Home in Chilton county.
It was found abandoned on the side of I-65 in Saraland. It’s believed the escapees ran out of gas and stole another vehicle in Saraland.
Anyone who sees these men should call 911.
