Troy visits Alabama A&M

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cameron Alford has averaged 11.8 points and five rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Complementing Alford is TJ Parham, who is maintaining an average of 10 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Trojans are led by Darian Adams, who is averaging 14 points.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 40 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 38 over his last five games. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.