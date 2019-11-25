18-year-old charged with murdering sheriff appears in court

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - William Chase Johnson made his initial appearance in court Monday morning.
Johnson, 18, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams Saturday night.
Johnson will be held in the Elmore County Jail without bond. He was brought into court shackled and dressed in a black and white jumpsuit.
Crenshaw County District Judge Tom Sport was appointed to preside over the case. Lowndes County District Judge Adrian Johnson recused because he was at the crime scene.
Johnson surrendered to law enforcement early Sunday morning after a four-hour manhunt. He was taken into custody at the same QV gas station where Williams was shot.
The gas station is at the corner of Highway 21 and Highway 97, which is the main intersection in Hayneville.
Sgt. Steve Jarrett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Johnson fled from the gas station after the shooting around 8 p.m. and then reappeared at the gas station around midnight. Law enforcement took a handgun from Johnson when he was taken into custody, Jarrett confirmed.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Johnson is the son of one of its deputies.
