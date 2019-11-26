Police chief: Human remains are ‘very likely’ Aniah Blanchard’s

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said during a Tuesday press conference that the human remains found in Macon County are “very likely” Aniah Blanchard’s.
On Monday, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said they have good reason to believe the remains located on County Road 2 near Highway 80 in Shorter are Blanchard’s. The area is less than four miles from Exit 22 on Interstate 85. Law enforcement found the remains several feet into the wood line.
During the Tuesday afternoon press conference, Register said efforts to search the scene are continuing with more than 100 people involved. They are combing over a large area of land inch-by-inch to make sure they didn’t miss any evidence. Forensic anthropologists are also at the scene working to process evidence.
He said the efforts will continue for a few more days and will not be impeded by weather.
Officials are still awaiting the results of forensic testing to determine if the remains are indeed Blanchard’s. Register said positive identification is expected within the next few days.
“Investigative leads led us to this location and that is why we believe strongly that the remains that we have are very likely Aniah’s, but again we want to be positive and be able to bring closure for that family and let them know so they can grieve and deal with this situation, and then more importantly bring those to justice that are responsible for it,” Register said.
Three people have been charged in connection with the kidnapping case: Ibraheem Yazeed is charged with first degree kidnapping, Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher is charged with “providing transportation to Yazeed and disposing of evidence.
David Johnson Jr., who was arrested Monday, is charged with hindering prosecution.
